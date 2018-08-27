THE organisation which owns Welsh Water is seeking new members to perform a scrutiny role to ensure it continues to deliver essential public services to customers.

Members of Glas Cymru Holdings Cyf play an important role in making sure the needs of customers and the communities served by Welsh Water are reflected in the decisions that the company makes. The role will involve holding the board of directors to account.

Glas Cymru chairman Alastair Lyons said: “Our members play an essential role in helping ensure that the needs of our customers are central to all decisions that we take and that we continue to deliver high quality services at an affordable price for customers. We are keen to hear from people right across our operating area in Wales.”

Members meet at least twice a year at venues across the company’s supply area.

E-mail Company.Secretary@dwrcymru.com for more details.