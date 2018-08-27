SEVERN rescue teams and the coastguard were searching over the weekend for a missing man from Chepstow who was last seen on Friday.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Jeremy Stent who they describe as being in a vulnerable state of mind.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Jeremy Stent was last seen in Wyebank Road, heading towards Beachly Road, shortly before 9.30pm on Friday, August 24.

“He has been described as a slim, white man, 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair and he was last seen was wearing blue jeans, a rust-coloured T-shirt and a blue cardigan.”

Police officers, members of the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) and the coastguard searched the River Severn.

Anyone who sees Jeremy or knows where he is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 432 of 24 August.