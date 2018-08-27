FOODIES can get ready to lick their lips once more this summer with the launch of a brand new offering.

The Wye Valley Food Festival is taking place at Chepstow Racecourse on 1st and 2nd September.

The free-entry event will showcase a wide variety of hot and cold food and drink from around the Wye Valley and beyond.

There will also be craft and gift stalls, cooking demonstrations, live music and entertainment for children, making it a family-filled day out.

The Chef’s Theatre will be hosted by Penny Lewis, of the Culinary Cottage Cookery School, near Abergavenny and feature demonstrations and talk by local foragers Henry Ashby, author and food write Adele Nozedar and self-taught baker and GP Rachael Watson, who runs the Abergavenny Baker School of Artisan Breads.

Among the acts to perform live on stage are Welsh singer-songwriter Tobias Robertson, acoustic foursome-the Rob Connolly band, all female group Tarion, Abergavenny singer-songwriter Rob Westall and his band and Jamaican-born acoustic guitarist Stephen Russell.

Sunshine Radio will also be presenting from the event.

The festival has been launched by four friends who have a passion for food and a desire to showcase the wonderful home-grown talent on our doorstep.

“The Wye Valley and the surrounding areas, has an amazing array of suppliers of great food and drink,” organiser Katharine Skellon said.

“Our mission is to bring people together to explore what’s on offer and have a great day out at our first foodie feast in Monmouthshire.

“It will offer a weekend of fun for all the family with live music, giving local musicians the opportunity to showcase their talent, fair rides, face-painting and a children’s activity corner.”

*The Wye Valley Food Festival takes place at Chepstow Racecourse on 1st and 2nd September. Free entry and parking. Open each day 10am-6pm.

For more details, visit: wyevalleyfoodfestival.com