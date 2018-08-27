THE Barnardos Newport Young Carers project supports those who look after adult family members with a serious illness or disability.

The project is run by excellent staff who help young people engage with educational services to reduce the risk of social exclusion.

It was a privilege to meet young carers from across Newport on my visit and to hear about their hopes for the future and the challenges they face.

Being a young carer can have a big impact on the things that are important when you’re growing up.

Carers are hugely important to our society and it’s vital that young people’s voices are heard.

- The Red Cross Community Connectors do a brilliant job helping prevent loneliness and isolation.

I recently met with Chris Watts, one of the amazing local community connectors, to find out more about the programme.

Chris is a former policeman who postponed his retirement to help people feeling lonely and isolated across Newport.

If you or someone you know want to get involved with Community Connectors, call 07720640765 or email ConnectNewport@redcross.org.uk

- Shaftesbury Youf Gang have had a very busy summer taking part in a huge range of activities.

The Youf Gang are now getting ready for their next big challenge as next month they are climbing Pen-Y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons.

They’re raising money for the Sparkle Appeal which funds the Serennu Centre in Rogerstone.

To find out more about the gang and their work, email Richy.Davies@gwent.pnn.police.uk

- The summer holidays are drawing to a close and parents and children are busy preparing for the new school year.

There were plenty of exciting events for families to enjoy on the bank holiday weekend.

The annual highlights included Pill Carnival and Belle Vue Food and Craft Market.

I hope everyone attending and taking part had a great time.

- More details of the new Wales and Borders rail franchise were announced last week.

CAF rail have secured a £400 million contract to build 77 trains at their factory in Newport.

Franchise holders KeolisAmey have said that 95 per cent of journeys will be on new trains by 2023.

- I hold regular advice surgeries across Newport West.

My next surgery will be in Parc Pantry, Belle Vue Park between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday, August 30.

If this isn’t convenient, please call 01633 376627 or e mail Jayne.Bryant@assembly.wales if you have any comments, queries or issues you would like to raise.