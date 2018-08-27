IF YOU long to relive your special day, then the Wedding Dress Charity Ball is the perfect excuse to dig out the big white dress and the sparkling tiara again.

Brides are invited to the ball to have fun and raise money for important causes at the same time in Newport's St David’s Hospice Care and the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

The ball, which is being held at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport in September, has been organised by Katharine Skellon in memory of her mother Krystyna.

Katharine and her husband Lyndon came up with the idea for the ball after several guests at their own wedding, and at her sister’s wedding, said they would love to re-live their special day and wear their wedding dresses just one more time.

The 41-year-old former Argus reporter, from Abergavenny, had been planning the event with her mother Krystyna before her death in January at the age of 67.

In April 2016, she was diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer that was sadly terminal.

Katharine said her mum was her “best friend” and that they were “inseparable”.

She said: “Mum was supported by St David’s Hospice Care from her diagnosis to her final days. The hospice at home service made it possible for my mum to be at home and that is my main inspiration for fundraising. They provided care, kindness and compassion to my mum and our family that I will never forget.”

Katharine said: "My mum was my best friend and we were inseparable. She was an amazing mum, wife, sister and a proud and devoted grandmother-of-two. Her warm, generous spirit, smile and kind heart were infectious. Her kindness and generosity saw no bounds.

"Though a trained a pattern-cutter, she later became an auxiliary nurse at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, where she worked until her retirement seven years ago. Her former colleagues described her as a lovely, selfless and caring nurse."

Katharine added: “My mum made her own wedding dress in 1971 and we felt that a charity night giving brides the chance to unpack their dresses would be a good way to raise funds for a cause close to our hearts.

“We will always be grateful to the hospice at home nurses who spent five nights at our home with us caring for her. This vital service for patients with life-limiting illnesses enabled her to leave hospital and spend her last days at home, as was her wish. To us, they are angels and there is no doubt that we would not have coped without them.”

On the night, there will be a red carpet, drink on arrival, a three-course dinner, live auction and raffle, a live band and a DJ.

The theme for the event is a big wedding celebration party

But it’s not just an event for brides. Grooms, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride or groom, ushers, best men and wedding guests are all invited too.

Katharine said: “We hope to see brides who would love to wear their dress again and bring their families and friends from their big day.

“There has been a real wedding buzz this year, especially with the Royal Wedding. It would be lovely if the ball falls on the anniversary of a couple and make the night an extra special celebration.”

Skye Lewis, from St David’s Hospice Care, said: “This is a wonderful new idea for an event and it will give people a great opportunity to wear their treasured wedding outfits once again.”

The Wedding Dress Charity Ball will take place on Saturday, September 22 at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Tickets cost £50 per person. For more information, visit www.wdball.com

To help with auction items, raffle prizes or sponsorship, email info@wdball.com.