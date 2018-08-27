A GROUP has raised thousands of pounds after cycling more than 40 miles.

A staggering £3,300 has been raised and will be divided between Motor Neuron Disease Association, Bettws Chapel's Raise the Roof appeal and St Teilo's Church Chapel.

With a blessing from the Archbishop of Wales, John Davies at Brecon Cathedral, Stephen Bull, Osian Jones and Father Julian Gray, who is priest-in-charge of St Teilo's Llantilio Pertholey with Bettws Chapel, embarked on a 47-mile ride along the Monmouthshire Canal to Newport Cathedral.

Undeterred by the pouring rain, the trio arrived at their destination eight and half hours later.

Father Gray said: "The ride was much harder than expected and also took a lot longer but was worthwhile with all the support received."