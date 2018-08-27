Hundreds gathered to line the streets of Newport as the colourful Pill Carnival delighted the community on Bank Holiday Monday.

There were seven floats in this year’s procession, with the top prize shared between the Royal Oak and Lynette’s Carnival of Life taking the joint honour.

The Royal Oak’s float was dedicated to the late ‘Carnival King’ WJ Coughlan while Lynette’s Carnival of Life commemorated well-known community champion Lynette Webbe, who died in May at the age of 63.

The other competitors were a float celebrating the National Health Service, GLD School of Dance, Newport Balloons and Newport Borough Brass Band, while there was also a Pill Carnival Queen float.

This year’s carnival was organised by Ali Bosh, Lisa Marshall, Gina Ravenscroft, Ann Barton and Becky Roberts.

One member of the crowd who enjoyed the day was John Ford, 32, who is from Pill.

He came with his partner Christie Saysell, daughter Sienna Ford, aged nine, and Jackson Ford, who, at just seven months old, must have been one of the youngest merrymakers in the crowd. After watching the carnival procession, they went to the fairground.

Mr Ford said: “It’s something I come to every year and the atmosphere is fantastic. It’s a great family-oriented day.”