Take a look at our Now and Then photographs – do you recognise this familiar Newport scene? If you want to share your memories, e-mail nowandthen@southwalesargus.co.uk or write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN, by Friday, August 24.

Last week's picture showed Owen Owen store in Newport city centre. Here's what you had to say about it.

Sadly another shop that bit the dust. It used to be Reynolds drapers, milliners and house furnishers who where on the corner of Charles Street and Commercial Street before the war and survived until the mid 1960s at least. I never went into the shop as there was nothing of interest to a small boy but I will always remember the curved bronze name plates on the window sills. Owen & Owen took over the site and revamped it, the 'Now' photo looks to be 1960s/1970's. Now the building has been revamped yet again and is the Trustees Savings Bank. The odd thing is Reynolds had two postal addresses, one in Commercial Street and the other Charles Street.

Dave Woolven, Newport.

I remember when it was Reynolds. Very posh for us at 13/14 in town Saturday mornings to go to the 'Ladies Room'. Attendant, chairs, dressing table, nice toiletries. It was like something from a film to us. Felt so grown up.

Lesley McAteer Grant, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook

Loved that shop and when it was Reynolds as well.

Avril Bell, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook

Bought my wedding dress in Owen and Owen 29 yrs ago.

Janine Taylor, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook

I remembered shopping in Reynolds it was such a lovely shop and could always get that something special for someone you wanted to give a extra special gift to.

Judy Richards, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook

Used to buy my singles in there .. 49p , they were 69p in Woolies over the road.

Simon Davis, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook

My mother was the manager in the shoe department there. Karen Dobbs, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook

My mother was the buyer/manager in the dress fabrics and haberdashery dept.

Haydn Thomas, commenting on Newport Past Pictures on Facebook