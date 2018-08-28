CLASSIC cars and their owners turned out in force yesterday for an event celebrating historic transport.

The classic transport show was held at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway, and while the bank holiday Sunday was a washout there were 120 vehicles, from cars to buses, at the event on Monday.

This is the 18th year of the event and organiser Mark Tainton, who has organised the event for two years, said the weather had affected the event but he was pleased with the show of support.

“Monday turned out better than expected,” he said.

“We have a mixed bag of transport turned out. Some have come from Swansea and some from Gloucestershire and Herefordshire and there has been quite a lot of locals owners.”

At the event there were cars including a rare Diamond T which were made in Chicago from 1905 to 1911.

There were also old military vehicles and a mini club as well as kit cars.

Chris and Diane Horswill came from Pontllanfraith with their dog Alfie.

Members of the Gwent MG owners club they are regulars at shows and attended in their 1978 MG Midget

Mr Horswill said: “There is a good selection of cars and it has been a good day, except for the weather.”

Helen Moebus from New Inn attended the event with her dad and her 10-year-old son Sam who said the cars were “amazing”.

Ms Moebus added: “I used to have mini and my Dad used to own some of these cars so this is bringing back happy memories.

“The bus here is the one I used to catch to school Sam sat in the seat his mother used to sit in.”

The family enjoyed seeing the cars and meeting the owners.

“It’s an amazing show,” Ms Moebus said. “It is great to have the train here and take a ride while we are here.”

Richard Parry had come from Dinas Powys came to Blaenavon in his blue MG.

“This is my first time at the car show,” he said.

“I have seen cars here that I haven’t seen at other rallies. We are quite interested in the railway too.”

Another car owner at the event was Barbara Evans who came with her husband in a Triumph Spitfire.

“There are a few of us here from the Triumph south Wales club. The weather hasn’t been brilliant but, there you are.

“We have been in previous years too, but I have been on the train twice today.”

There are already plans for the 2019 event, which will once again take place on the August bank holiday weekend, which looks set to be bigger than ever.