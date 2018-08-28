THE planned closure of a major road into a village within Newport will “cut it off” and cause “traffic chaos”, angry residents have warned.

Newport City Council issued a public notice in the Argus this week, revealing that a main route along the A48 into Llanwern village will be closed for roughly two months from next month.

The notice said: “In exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 has made an order the effect of which is to prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Cot Hill, Llanwern.

“The alternative route will be signed.

“The reason for making the order is to enable duct laying and jointing chambers in the carriageway on behalf of BT. And will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated that the works will be completed within eight weeks.”

It added: “Pedestrian access will be available at all times. Emergency vehicle access will be available with a short delay to move plant.”

Llanwern residents have since voiced their serious concerns at the plans.

Morgan Davies, who has lived in the village for 17 years, said the road’s closure will cause “complete chaos”.

“Cot Hill is the main way of getting into Llanwern,” he said.

“When I am coming home from work I get to my house by driving through Cot Hill.

“By cutting off one of the main roads into Llanwern will put a lot of pressure on the other routes. “This is going to be complete chaos.”

Accountant Hannah James, who works in Cardiff and whose parents live near Lodge Hill in Llanwern, warned the works will “cut the village off”.

“For most people living on this side of Llanwern you would be using Cot Hill to get in and out,” said the 42-year-old.

“If you are coming here you will have to find other roads. Langstone Lane will be the easiest - but it is not the best.

“These works are going to cut the village off. There are not many ways to get here so you will be surprised by the impact it will have when one road is closed.

“My parents are worrying about the impact it could have on Llanwern.”

Mrs James’ mother, Suzanne, echoed her concerns, saying: “There is going to be a lot of traffic coming from the one side of Llanwern.

“The works will cause some congestion because we are only a small village, meaning there are only a few ways to get here.

“I hope the congestion is not going to be bad.

“The sooner the works start and finish the better for all of us here in Llanwern.”

While Jon Water added: “I live in Ringland but go to Llanwern a few times a week to visit my family. “The traffic is getting worse across the whole of Newport.

“As long as it only takes two months to sort then the problems will just be short-term.”

The road will be closed from September 10.