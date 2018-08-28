THERE are only a few days left to nominate someone in the South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards and we can now reveal that there will be a special guest speaker at the awards.

Best known for her role in Channel 4’s primetime BAFTA-winning medical series Embarrassing Bodies, Dr. Pixie McKenna is described as the UK’s leading female media medic.

She will be speaking at the Health and Care Awards event, which are sponsored by the Rutherford Cancer Centres and St Joseph's Hospital in Newport, that will take place on on October 18.

Best known for her TV work, Dr Pixie is also a practicing GP in London and spends her time writing columns for the Irish Mail and Dare Magazine, as well as being Superdrug’s Health and Wellbeing Ambassador, providing regular top tips and advice.

Dr Pixie is an accomplished speaker on a variety of medical topics, with sexual health, dermatology, women’s health and health promotion being her specific interests.

Over the last 13 years she has worked both in the NHS and the private sector in Ireland and the UK and will bring her knowledge and experience to the awards event.

There are only a few days left to nominate a charity, organisation or organisation for an award.

Its free to nominate in the 15 award categories which aim to recognise the amazing work done in the health and care sector.

Nominating can be done by filling in the simple online form at southwalesargus.co.uk/healthandcareawards.

If you do not have access to a computer you can call 01633 777005 or send it to Angharad Williams, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport NP20 3QN.

There are also category sponsorship opportunities still available. For more information contact Cathy Parsons on 01633 777126 or 07977967777.