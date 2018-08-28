A drug dealer who made more than £100,000 pushing cocaine has been ordered to pay back nearly £24,000.

Mark Price, 28, was jailed for seven years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in April after he admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

He used his high illegal earnings to fund a lavish lifestyle with his girlfriend, gifted student Emily Lock and the pair regularly jetted off on expensive holidays.

The 22-year-old, who achieved three As at A-levels at Fleur-de-Lys’ Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, and studied law and criminology at university, was jailed for 15 months.

When police raided her home they found £50,000 worth of jewellery and designer clothing from luxury brands like Rolex, Gucci, Cartier and Vivienne Westwood.

At a Proceeds of Crime hearing, prosecutor Owen Williams told Newport Crown Court how Price had benefitted from his drug dealing to the tune of £100,081.86.

He said the recoverable assets were £23,697 which were not disputed by the defendant or his barrister Stephen Thomas.

The court heard how Wilsons Auctions will now sell the goods recovered from Price.

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, told him he had three months to comply with the confiscation order or he could face an additional two-year jail sentence.

Price, of Coed Y Wennol, Caerphilly, also pleaded guilty to fraud

Lock, from Cae Du Mawr, Caerphilly, admitted acquiring criminal property.

Last month, co-defendant Christopher Morgan, 31, of Penygroes Close, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, who was jailed for 20 months, was ordered to pay back £644 after benefitting by £24,204.99.

He had pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis after 30 plants were found at his home and also admitted possessing the drug with intent to supply.