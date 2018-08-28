A BUSINESS owner has been left counting the cost following a burglary in the early hours of the morning.

In footage obtained exclusively by the South Wales Argus, two people can be seen creeping around the Riverside Sports Bar And Kitchen, located on Clarence Place in Newport, and attempting to disguise their faces from cameras.

Owner Lewis Lewis believes the men entered the building by smashing the windows of the fire exits at the side of the premises at 3.21am.

He said: "It was our cleaner who discovered it, they then alerted the break-in to us. It has been traumatic.

"They took more than £3,000 and money from they fruit machine and jukebox which we are liable for."

Branded windows were also damaged and damage caused to the fire doors will have an excess of £1,000 which the owners will have to pay.

"Our biggest frustration is that for an independent business it is hard enough to fight for survival without this sort of mindless damage.

"We have constant problems in the area and people feel uncountable walking around Clarence Place. So many things need to be addressed in Newport to tackle this kind of crime."

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Sometime between 11.30pm on Monday, August 27 and 7.30am on Tuesday, August 28, the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen in Clarence Place, Newport was broken into.

"The offenders are thought to have used a fire extinguisher to smash a glass door, before taking the till and a juke box.

"Officers are investigating and are appealing for information. If anyone can help, they’re asked to call 101 quoting log 62 28/8/18."