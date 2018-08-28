A TAKEAWAY’S plans to sell alcohol with food orders in Newport could be rejected over concerns that it could encourage underage drinking.

Yummies Kebab House has applied for a variation in its premises licence to allow the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The proposed hours of sale are between 3.45pm and 1.45am Sunday to Thursday and 3.45pm and 2.45am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The shop in Upper Dock Street already has permission to offer late night refreshments – hot food or hot drink – between 11pm on Monday and 2am on Wednesday, and between 11pm on Wednesday to 3am on Monday.

But the application, made by licensee Sergio Nocerino, has received objections from Newport City Council, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) and Gwent Police.

A hearing of the council’s licensing subcommittee has been called after Mr Nocerino said he was not prepared to meet a licensing condition.

Licensing officer Steve Pontin suggested conditions that would stop Yummies from selling alcohol over the counter or displaying alcohol on the premises.

Customers would be required to provide identification upon delivery, with delivery drivers also trained to refuse to supply alcohol to drunk customers, underage customers or allow ‘proxy’ sales – the purchase of alcohol on behalf of children.

A report suggests that Mr Nocerino has accepted all conditions except one which says that all alcohol orders must be paid for online, or over the phone, before delivery, with restrictions on paying cash on delivery.

Concerns have been raised by Dr Sarah Aitken, executive director of public health at ABUHB, over the potential sale of alcohol to children.

A letter from Dr Aitken reads: “Underage drinking remains a key concern in Wales. Whilst it is illegal to sell alcohol to persons under 18 years old children and young people can and do get hold of alcohol, either via proxy sales or directly themselves.

“Evidence shows that a significant minority of children and young people in Wales acquire alcohol via supermarket websites and home delivery services, and test purchasing suggests that age verification policies are not being adequately adhered to.”

If the licensee agrees to the contentious condition, Dr Aitken says the health board’s representation will be withdrawn.

Gwent Police have since withdrawn their own representation after Mr Nocerino agreed to the condition prohibiting the display of alcohol for sale.

Members of the council’s licensing subcommittee will meet to discuss the application on Tuesday September 4.