PLANS to establish a Business Improvement District (BID) at two industrial areas in Blaenau Gwent have been revealed.

A feasibility study for a BID covering the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale and Tarfanaubach Industrial Estate in Tredegar could be launched by the local authority.

Blaenau Gwent council have put a consultancy contract out to tender, with the successful candidate expected to develop a plan over seven months from September.

A spokeswoman said the project is subject to Welsh Government funding, with an application having been submitted and a response expected in the coming weeks.

“We have spoken initially to a number of businesses and have received some positive feedback,” the spokeswoman continued.

“The feasibility study, if approved, will entail full engagement and consultation with the business community and the results will be used to recommend to the council if developing a BID is the way forward.”

Companies within a BID pay an additional levy on their business rates – typically between one and four per cent.

The money is collected by the council but held by an independent management company, with businesses able to apply for shares of the fund to improve their sites.

Projects which could be funded include road repairs, cleaning and maintenance, or new signage, according to the council.

Newport City Council recently submitted their own application to the Welsh Government for funding to support a digital BID.

A council spokeswoman said the scheme, if approved, could be the first BID in the UK to focus solely on improving an area’s digital economy.

Currently there are 12 BIDs in Wales, with the Welsh Government inviting proposals from local authorities for themed BIDs, as well as traditional town centre bids, earlier this year.

Successful applicants will share £270,000 in funding to develop their ideas.