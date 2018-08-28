A PAIR of schemes helping young people in Gwent gain qualifications and get into work have been handed more than £17 million from the European Union.

The Inspire2Achieve programme led by Newport and Blaenau Gwent councils, which supports 11 to 19-year-olds at risk of falling out of education and training, has been given £15.9 million.

And Newport City Council's Inspire2Work project, which provides 16 to 25-year-olds with mentoring and help with gaining qualifications and getting into work, has also been given £1.46 million.

It is estimated the two schemes will be able to support 15,000 more young people over the next four years.

The Welsh Government's finance secretary Mark Drakeford said: “It is essential we support our young people to achieve a brighter and more prosperous future.

"The additional EU funding will help young people address barriers to their education and give them the targeted support they need to access employment. It will build on the successful achievements of EU funds so far, which have already helped almost 40,000 young people across Wales to improve their chances of employment success.”

Newport's cabinet member for education and skills Cllr Gail Giles said: “As a council, we have already made significant progress in reducing the numbers of year 11 young people who are not in education, employment or training, from 4.7 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2017. This extra funding will mean we can help even more young people who are at risk of missing vital educational or training opportunities achieve their potential.”

And Blaenau Gwent's executive member for regeneration Cllr Dai Davies said: “We have been privileged to work in partnership with Newport on this important project which supports young people in the area who feel disengaged from mainstream education and face barriers to learning.

"We look forward to continuing this very important work so all of our young people, regardless of circumstance, are given the opportunity to gain employment and lead economically active lives.”