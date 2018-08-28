A BOY who committed a series of assaults - including knocking down a 76-year-old woman - and other offences in Newport during June and July, was told by a judge that if he offends again he will be sent into youth detention.

The boy, not yet in his teens and who cannot be named, appeared at Cwmbran Juvenile Court having pleaded guilty to three charges of assault, one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one of attempted robbery, and one of causing criminal damage.

The earliest charges relate to an incident on June 8 at a bus stop in Cardiff Road, involving his group of friends and another group of youths, when he punched two teenage boys in the face.

One of his victims is now too scared to leave his area of Newport, while the other is "wary" of going out, and feels "vulnerable".

The boy was also involved in an incident one evening near the Queen's Hotel in the city centre, when a wing mirror was broken off a car.

On July 6 he kicked a teenage girl at the Riverfront Theatre - he later claimed it was a firm push - leaving her "upset and angry".

He and two other boys also tried to take a pushbike from a teenage boy near the Southern Distributor Road bridge, the victim receiving scratches and bruising to a leg.

The defendant also knocked over a 76-year-old woman outside the Royal Gwent Hospital, as she walked to a bus stop having been told her husband's cancer had spread.

She suffered a swollen wrist and elbow and rib pain, and said in a statement that the incident "could not have happened on a worse day".

Defending the boy - who was remanded in custody on August 10 after committing some offences on bail - Andrea Nash-Hartley said his family came to Britain a few years ago from Africa and he had found it difficult to integrate.

She described his offending as an "immature attempt to gain street 'cred'".

District Judge David Parsons said in his view the boy is a persistent offender whose serious offences would have landed him in prison were he an adult. He told him: "The important message for you is a simple one. More offending, and you get locked up."

He sentenced the boy to 10-month intensive referral order - during which he must work with a youth offending team - and a 7pm-7am curfew for two months. His parents must also compensate his five victims, at £100 each.