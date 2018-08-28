AS A democratic and open organisation we’re always keen to engage with Monmouthshire’s communities and we encourage people to take an interest in the council.

To enable this we regularly pitch information and news on our website as well as our social media channels – please visit our Facebook and Twitter pages and participate in our conversations.

Many councillors run surgeries and make themselves widely available while the public can access all agendas and attend our committees.

In addition, a presence at events like the forthcoming Usk Show does so much to bring us closer to communities and following last year’s success we’re making a much-anticipated return visit.

Usk Show takes place on Saturday, September 8, and we’re looking forward to welcoming you to the Monmouthshire pavilion to engage with us and discover the breadth and depth of our provision.

Most are unaware that we offer over 600 services ranging from listed buildings, grounds maintenance, community meals and the licensing of taxis to flood prevention, homelessness, play schemes and markets as well as the more obvious ones like waste collection, highways and schools.

Much of this involves a unique partnership with a wide range of voluntary groups and organisations.

This year our pavilion will focus on the protection of our natural surroundings and will feature the excellent environmental work of our waste and recycling team and its partnership forged with the county’s plastic-free groups.

The council’s countryside staff will also be present with help from Keep Wales Tidy to highlight the ways we can safeguard our environment.

A ‘Meet the Council’ area will offer the chance to informally discuss things that matter to you with the county’s big decision makers.

Our foster care team will also be available to chat about the wide range of opportunities that could make a huge difference to a young person’s life.

Visitors to our marquee are invited to provide honest and open feedback about how we currently interact with residents and in connection with this we’re unveiling our new chatbot, a source of information with the ability to deliver answers about the council’s provision.

We have also lined up a range of entertainment with a busking stage and bandstand featuring local choirs, young musicians from the Gwent Music service, an African drumming group, a jazz singer and an Usk-based ukulele band.

Come and talk with us at Usk Show – we hope to meet and greet as many of you as possible.