A TEENAGER is designing and selling her own clothes.

18-year-old, Abigail Parker, from Newport, has sold silkscreen printed T-shirts and bags she created online, on Depop, and in Black Bear Vintage Shop on Skinner Street..

This September she will begin studying her Higher National Diploma in Fashion and Textiles at Crosskeys College.

Ms Parker said: “Initially I chose to study the fashion and clothing level 3 diploma because I have always loved making clothes since I was young, when my Nan made me a pink princess type skirt.

“I wasn’t the best at English, Maths and Science, but I felt I performed well in creative subjects, such as Art & Design.”

Ms Parker has been studying at the college since 2016, achieving D*DD in her diploma, and is now planning to further her studying at the college.

Her designs involve silkscreen printing, which uses mesh to transfer ink onto fabric.

“My designs are inspired by taking elements out of my final major project, free hand designs and from other printed shirts I have really liked," explained Ms Parker.

"I chose to do bags and t-shirts because I wanted to create something funky for everyday wear and also because I wanted to start off with basic pieces to see how they sell."

Ms Parker plans to start her own festival clothing business. You can check out her work at www.depop.com/abiparker13