A RELAXED festival at a castle ends with a bang this weekend.

Castell Roc, held at Chepstow Castle, already hosted some amazing talent last week, including tribute performances by The Magic of Motown, country music by The Shires, singing by Leo Sayer, and tributes to Prince and Michael Jackson.

There are still some acts lined up for the final week, kicking off with ska and reggae band, The Dualers, who will be supported by the Navarones on Thursday.

On Friday, DJ Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club will perform, supported by Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, and Saturday will pay tribute to George Michael.

The festival concludes with a free fun day on Sunday, which will include a dog show from 10.30am and marching procession at 11am.

Other entertainment on the day will include bouncy castles, go-karts, a pig run, and stalls.

Between midday and 10pm local musicians and talents will perform, with an intermission between 5pm and 6pm. These acts include On Air, The Singing Club, Rock Pipes, Doc and the Head Shrinkers, The Basics, Night Jar, Josh Hicks, Smoke Room, Lee McCrory and 4th Street.

No dogs are permitted in the venue (excluding for the dog show on Sunday) and anyone aged 16 or under must be supervised by an adult.

Seats are not provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own. Food and drinks will on offer on site.

Tickets for the performances can be purchased online at www.castellroc.co.uk/ourshop or by contacting 01291 627122.

There is no booking required for Sunday.