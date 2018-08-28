EMERGENCY ambulances met the target for responses to the most serious 'red' calls in Gwent again during July.

A little more than three-quarters (75.8 per cent) of such calls - to patients whose conditions were considered immediately life-threatening - resulted in an on-scene response within eight minutes.

The target - 65 per cent - was met in all of Wales' seven health board areas last month.

Performance however, varied from a high of 85 per cent in Cardiff & Vale, to a low of 68.8 per cent in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.

Wales-wide this July, there were 218 more red calls which resulted in an on-scene response, compared to the same month last year.

All parts of Wales contributed to this increase, with Gwent accounting for 331 on-scene red calls last month, 30 more than than in July 2017.

Gwent also recorded 262 more amber calls - serious, but not immediately life threatening - in July (5,025), compared to the same month last year.

There were also 1,736 green calls - non-urgent - received by the ambulance service for Gwent last month.