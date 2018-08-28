THERE is still hope for homeowners with a phobia of gardening this summer, as the search is on to discover and transform Newport’s ugliest garden.

Whether it is a weed-infested mess, suffered from the summer heat or experienced years of neglect, gardens across Newport in need of a desperate makeover can be nominated for the campaign launched today by power tool manufacturer, Ryobi.

Andrew Trainer, who is the marketing manager for Ryobi, said: “It’s not always easy for people to find the time or enthusiasm to tend to their garden, whilst many new homeowners can inherit a property with an empty shell of a garden.

"That is why we are on the hunt across Newport to find the outdoor space that badly needs transforming into an area that’s enjoyable again.”

If you want your garden sorted, take a picture and send it to https://uk.ryobitools.eu/garden-disasters/ before September 3.

The gardener with the outdoor space deemed to be in need of the most help will win Ryobi’s entire cordless gardening tool range to help transform it.