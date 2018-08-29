A MOTHER has said she feels lucky to be alive after surviving sepsis.

Sarah-Jane Crook, from Caerleon, was placed in an induced coma and spent a total of six months in hospital as she fought off the deadly infection.

At one point the 33-year-old was told she had just a 25 per cent chance of survival.

She said: “I missed out on six months of bringing up my six-year-old son Zac, but he has pulled me through.

“He understands what happened and said to me, ‘I’m really lucky because I nearly lost you at that hospital’. He has been so mature.”

It was on February 1 of this year that Miss Crook first felt unwell.

“I hadn’t felt myself for a couple of days,” she added. “I was light-headed and just not right.

“My partner Josh called an ambulance when I took a turn for the worse.

“I thought it was a whole fuss over nothing, I didn’t want to get an ambulance and I thought I would be out of hospital a few hours later after being checked over. But it was almost six months later that I was eventually released.

“Luckily the doctors acted really fast as soon as I arrived. I was straight in to be assessed and within 20 minutes I was having blood transfusions, before being taken to theatre. They opened me up and realised I had sepsis. It was then they put me in an induced coma.

“I was in a coma for 10 days and then the intensive care unit for three weeks. I was released after three months, but I got another infection and was put in isolation.”

Sepsis, also referred to as blood poisoning or septicaemia, is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

If not diagnosed and treated quickly, sepsis can rapidly lead to organ failure and death.

In Miss Crook’s case it was brought on when a gallstone became stuck in her pancreatic duct.

Her dad, Ernie, vividly remembers the day his daughter was taken to hospital.

“The surgeon came in and said there was a 25 per cent chance of her surviving,” he said. “They think that had she been older she would not be alive.

“I hadn’t heard of sepsis before Sarah had it. Only now I realise how serious it is, and how the staff at the Royal Gwent saved her life.”

Mr Crook is now organising fundraising events for the hospital and Sepsis Awareness, including a golf tournament at Peterstone Lakes Golf Club near Cardiff. For more information contact ernie.james.crook@gmail.com

You can also donate at uk.gofundme.com/5syhiu0