CHEPSTOW Junior Netball Club is looking for new members ahead of the coming season.

The club says its members "pride themselves on a safe nurturing environment where the girls learn to play netball, as well as having fun and making new friends".

Under-11s (school years 5-6) train at St Johns on the Hill School on Wednesdays, 5pm-6.30pm, starting on September 12.

Under-16s (years 9-11) also train at St Johns on Wednesdays, 7pm-8pm, starting on September 12.

Under-13s (years 7-8) train at the Wyedean Leisure Centre on Thursdays, 5.30pm-7pm, starting on September 13.

Younger players (years 3-4) will have training sessions in the spring term.

For more information, or to book a place, call Meryl 01291620852