THE newly-designed and constructed drive-through lanes on Pont Ebbw roundabout will be opened to traffic tomorrow (Thursday, August 30) at 6am.

The new arrangements at Pont Ebbw roundabout will be accompanied by a new traffic light system which will also be operating to support the changes.

A spokesman for the construction company behind the project has warned drivers to expect some delays on Thursday while the optimum traffic light sequences are calculated.

The Welsh government hopes the newly-designed roundabout, part of the £14m improvements to the road network around M4 junction 28, will be an important part of its programme for economic regeneration, by providing access to jobs, safer and more reliable journeys, and improved resilience for the trunk road and local network in South East Wales.

Tom Kenyon, project manager for Costain, said: “We are really pleased to have reached this new project milestone and we are really optimistic the improvements will improve traffic movements at peak times.

"I would just like to point out that the new traffic light system at Pont Ebbw will be operating from August 30 on a fixed time manual plan and not the planned intelligent loop system which has yet to be fully installed into the new road surface.

"In consequence there could be some delays on Thursday as we seek to establish the optimum manual fixed sequences until the loops fully operational”.

See below for the constructors' illustrations of the new traffic system for the Pont Ebbw roundabout:

The above illustration shows traffic flow for vehicles approaching from the A48 Eastbound.

This map (above) shows how traffic approaching from Cardiff Road will be directed.

The above map shows how traffic from Duffryn Road will move around the new Pont Ebbw roundabout system.

The above map illustrates traffic flow for vehicles approaching the roundabout from the Office for National Statistics building.

The above map shows how traffic from the SDR will move around the new roundabout system.