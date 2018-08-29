POLICE have made a renewed appeal for help finding 29-year-old Mitchell Ellis, from Cwmbran.

Ellis breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 6, 2017.

He was serving a 92-month prison sentence for aggravated burglary.

Ellis has been recalled to prison because of the breach of his licence conditions.

If you see him or know where he is, call 101, quoting: 1700268808.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org