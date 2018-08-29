A BIG BEAT band are touring the UK this winter, including a date in Cardiff.

The Prodigy, which are an uncompromising mix of metal and rave music, have announced a UK and European tour starting in November.

This will tie-in with their seventh studio album No Tourists, which will be available digitally, on CD, download, cassette, and heavyweight double vinyl, and is due to be released on November 2.

The Prodigy have already released six number one albums, sold 30 million records, played to many millions around the world and won two Brits, two Kerrang! awards, five MTV awards, and had two Grammy nominations.

Their tour will kick off in Glasgow, to coincide with the album release, with their Welsh gig, at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, on November 9.

Once they've toured the UK, the electronic dance group will tour Europe, including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Tickets for the tour, which includes 22 dates, will go on sale at 9.30am this Friday.

The UK dates are as follows:

2nd November: Glasgow SEC Hall 4

3rd November: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

5th November: Brighton Centre

6th November: Plymouth Pavilions

8th November: Liverpool Echo Arena

9th November: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

10th November: Birmingham Arena

13th November: Leeds First Direct Arena

14th November: London Alexandra Palace

15th November: London Alexandra Palace