A NEWPORTONIAN has survived the first round of The Great British Bake Off.

On Tuesday evening the inaugural episode of the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off aired on Channel 4, with the 12 bakers undergoing biscuit week.

Jon Jenkins, the only Welsh contestant, said: "More people have been in space than in this tent,” before taking on the challenge of creating 24 identical regional biscuits that are meaningful to him.

Due to his Welsh heritage, Mr Jenkins made aberffraw creams, using butterscotch and shortbread, which judge, Paul Hollywood, described as “a tiny bit underbaked.”

Mr Jenkins did well in the technical challenge, which was creating eight identical wagon wheels in two and a quarter hours.

The final challenge involved making a biscuit "selfie" of oneself, with Mr Jenkins opting for a "sailing selfie by the sea" based on a family sailing trip to Tenby, using cinnamon, orange, royal icing and lemon curd.

Mr Hollywood described the biscuit as “spectacular” with Prue Leith describing the flavour as “lovely.”

Mr Jenkins will now compete in next week's challenge, which will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on September 4.