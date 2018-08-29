A 15-YEAR-OLD Newport boy was remanded in custody after he admitted dealing heroin and cocaine.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the city’s crown court with co-defendant Gary Radford.

The boy admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two charges of supplying class A drugs.

Radford, 26, of Hart Gardens, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

His offences also relate to heroin and cocaine.

Judge Daniel Williams remanded the pair in custody and adjourned the case for sentencing on September 11 so that reports could be prepared.

The prosecutor in the case was Rachel Knight and both defendants were represented by their barrister Kevin Seal.