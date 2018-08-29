THE number of smokers in Wales using services to help them kick the habit has increased for the third year in a row.

The latest Welsh Government figures show 14,783 smokers used stop-smoking services in the 2017-2018 financial year, of whom 6,363 successfully stopped.

In the previous year 14,750 used services, with 6,203 kicked the habit, and the year before 13,737 smokers were treated, with 5,239 stopping completely.

Health secretary Vaughan Gething called the figures "encouraging".

"The Welsh Government is committed to providing a range of actions to support anyone who is looking to quit," he said.

"Alongside the highly effective Help Me Quit service, which offers group support to help smokers quit, we are also increasing access through community pharmacies. Using community pharmacies improves access for people wanting to stop smoking, makes good use of pharmacist’s skills and takes pressure off GPs.

"It is clear these policies are starting to pay off. The Royal College of Physicians report, Hiding in plain sight: treating tobacco dependency in the NHS, published in June this year, praised the smoking cessation services in Wales, noting that in contrast to other parts of the UK there are rising numbers of smokers accessing services in Wales.

"I would strongly encourage anyone who wants to quit to call our free national helpline Help Me Quit, by calling 0800 085 2219; texting HMQ to 80818; or visiting Helpmequit.wales. They can advise on the most appropriate support available for the individual.”

More than half of those using services last year did so through a pharmacy, while a third used Help Me Quit Wales. The remainder used hospital and GP services.