A FUNDRAISER who has raised almost £60,000 for a Gwent hospice is in the running for an award, and you can vote for her to win.

Jackie Lewis, 68, from St Julians in Newport is one of three finalists in this year’s Just Giving Awards in the outstanding commitment category.

“At first I thought it was a joke,” she said.

“They said I was a finalist chosen from 35,000 nominations. I couldn’t believe it.”

Jackie Lewis’ son Steve died of stomach cancer on December 21, 2011 when he was just 31-years-old.

Before he died he had been cared for by staff from St David’s Hospice Care and after his death she decided to turn her grief in to good by fundraising for the charity.

“I am very proud to be nominated,” Mrs Lewis said. “My nomination helps promote St David’s Hospice Care’s work and it means Steve’s legacy lives on.

“I have always supported St David’s because of the way they treated Steve. We hope to have raised £60,000 by the end of September.”

As the Argus previously reported, Mrs Lewis has been undergoing treatment for a long-term illness, but she will be well enough to organise a swimming gala at the Newport International Sports Village on September 15.

Teams of between four and six swimmers are wanted to take part in a variety of fun races including relays and sprints.

Find out more at stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/swimming-gala.

You can vote online for Jackie to win the Just Giving award at justgiving.com/forms/awards/2018/vote.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, October 14.