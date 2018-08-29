A FUN day celebrating our heritage is taking place this weekend.

Rogerstone Heritage Day will be on Sunday, at Rogerstone Welfare Grounds, between 11am and 3pm.

The day will celebrate 100 years since World War I ended, the formation of the RAF, and the introduction of votes for women.

It was organised by Cllr Yvonne Forsey, Chair of Rogerstone Community Council (RCC) Sally Mlewa, and deputy chair of RCC Stephen Bowen.

Ms Forsey explained: "Rogerstone used to have a carnival, but it hasn’t happened for a number of years and people said they wanted to resurrect it.

"We wanted to do something new, so put our heads together and came up with this, which will hopefully become an annual event that we can build on in future years."

104 Regiment Royal Artillery, three Royal Welsh, and other military units will be present on the day, with a weapons stand and laser quest activity.

There will also be British Royal Legion riders, World War I memorabilia, stands, taekwondo displays, and athletic activities, including zorbing balls and sumo suit games, provided by Newport Live.

The Mayor's Mile will also take place, with funds raised going to the Mayor's Charities, which are Epilepsy Action and Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Children must donate £1, with their race starting at 12.30pm, and adults donate £3, with the women's race at 1pm and the men's race at 1.30pm.

"People sign up on the day and will hopefully have a bit of fun," added Ms Forsey.

"The deputy mayor will be there starting the races, and doing a presentation of our community awards at 2.30pm.

"We asked people to nominate people who either live or work in Rogerstone and have made a contribution to the community, and have had some pleasing nominations.

"We are going to recognise their contribution to the community with a presentation on the day."

Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Cafe is also hosting a Heritage day, between 10am and 3pm.

Visitors can create community pieces using their spinners and looms, including a 6 foot loom, and archives will be available for the public to view.

Guest speaker Andrew Hemmings will talk about his book Secret Newport between 11am and 12pm.

Sylvia Mason, author of Every Woman Remembered, will pay tribute to Newport women who survived the war between 1pm and 2pm.

Both events are free.