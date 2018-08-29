A COMMUNITY centre which rose from the ashes after being hit by an arson attack has celebrated its landmark 10th birthday.

The Rascal Hope Centre on the Somerton estate was set up in August 2008 following a 13-year battle to create a place where people living in the area could enjoy activities, as well as a focus point for youngsters who otherwise had nothing to do outside school hours.

Since then the centre in Poplar Road, which is run entirely by volunteers, has gone from strength to strength - despite suffering tens of pounds of damage in an arson attack in 2010 - and celebrated its 10th birthday today, Wednesday, with a community party.

The event included fun games and activities for youngsters as well as a parade around the estate by members of the Ecstatic Dance Academy - which meets at the centre - which raised money for mental health charity Mind.

Pat Moore, one of the volunteers who has been with the centre since the beginning, said the main aim behind setting it up had been, and continues to be, to give children in the area something to do.

"I've lived here for 41 years," she said. "It was a very pretty estate when I came here. But then things stared to go downhill. At one point the police basically lived here.

"That's why we started it. You've got to get kids off the streets. All they used to do was sit on walls and throw stones.

"When they come here we can give some of them temporary jobs or work experience - and lots of them have gone on to proper jobs.

"When you've got happy kids on the estate you've got happy kids at school. At least that's what we hope."

Mrs Moore added the arson attack in January 2010, which gutted one of the centre's rooms, destroying laptops, table tennis tables, football and pool tables and a projector screen, as well as youngsters’ work and photos, had been one of the most upsetting incidents over the past ten years.

"That was horrendous," she said.

"We had photographs on the wall and even a fish tank. When we came in the water in the fish tank was boiling - but somehow the fish survived.

"It was awful, but we came back - we had to."

She added she hoped the centre would continue long into the future.

"We are totally on a shoe string and money is tight, but it doesn't matter," she said.

"As long as we can we will be here - definitely."

Activities run at the centre include boxing and dance clubs, as well as digital training sessions, bingo and martial arts. Rooms are also available to hire for events.

For more information on the centre call 01633 281 328 or visit rascalhopecentre.co.uk