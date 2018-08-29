A SINGATHON is being hosted this weekend in support of a family affected by dementia.

The challenge will take place from 7pm on Saturday until 7pm, on Sunday, at The White Lion, in Blaina.

Three singers - Dazy, David Grace, and Lewis Phillips - will split the singing between them, each performing for half an hour at a time for the full 24 hours.

The trio were inspired by John Hopkins, who has been personally affected by dementia.

"We've supported various charities in the past," explained singer Mr Phillips.

"John Hopkins is always in the crowd supporting us, and recently his wife, Tina, was diagnosed with the early onset of dementia.

"He's struggling to hold down a full time job whilst caring for her, and his family are really feeling the effects of this awful condition."

Initially, the singers fundraising was focused solely on the Hopkins family, but they have now decided to split the money between the family and the Alzheimer's and Dementia society.

They are hoping to raise at least £1,000 through the challenge, with collection buckets and sponsor forms available on the day.