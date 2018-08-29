THERE will be plenty to see and do this weekend as the first stage of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain comes to Gwent.

On Sunday cyclists from around the world will start the first stage of the tour which will finish in Newport, and riders will travel through the Brecon Beacons and pass through Gilwern, Govilon, Llanover, Usk, Llangybi and Caerleon before they enter the city.

There will be a party atmosphere in Newport as riders travel up Usk Way for the finishing line in the city centre near the University of South Wales campus.

Newport Live’s sports development team will be on Usk Way from 11.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 2.15pm to promote the cycling opportunities that are available at the renamed Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.

There will be the new range of Frog Bikes for younger children on offer by qualified cycling coaches, and special guest Matti Hemmings, a world-renowned Welsh professional flatland BMX rider and Guinness world record holder, will be helping to entertain and inspire both older youngsters and adults.

As well as these events Welsh Cycling will be on Usk Way between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to showcase its club racing activities.

For bike owners, British Transport Police officers will be carrying out security bike marking and promoting cycle crime prevention and bike racks will be installed in the area near the Wave.

If you want to take home a souvenir from this historic day there will also be an area selling merchandise and with cycle-related promotions while the Tour of Britain team buses will create a spectacle on the carriageway opposite the finishing straight in Usk Way.

Newport’s very own yellow Superdragon will be making an appearance on the podium where the stage winner and other awards will be presented at around 4pm.

Park Square multi-storey car park will be open from 7am to 7pm. Kingsway car park will also be open, although access to and from will be via Cardiff Road instead of Usk Way, and drivers can also use the NCP car park off the Old Green Crossing.

Friars Walk car park will be closed but the shops and restaurants will be open.

For more information, including estimated race times and road closure details, visit newport.gov.uk/events