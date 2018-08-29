NOMINATIONS are still open for the first ever South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards, but time is running out to enter someone, or an organisation, into our awards.

With 15 categories to choose from the awards aim to reflect the range of work done by those within the health and care sectors and organisations providing services.

The Health and Care Awards, which is sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital in Newport and the Rutherford Cancer Centres, are an opportunity to shine a light on the amazing work that is done on these sectors.

Speaking at last year's event, the cabinet secretary for health, well-being and sport, Vaughan Gething, said: "This is an opportunity to celebrate excellence and achievement, not just in treatments and the outcomes people have but in the care and the attention people receive in our service, often at their most vulnerable, and to go away and feel as though they have been cared for and not just treated."

One of last year's winners, Alan Hiatt, who volunteers at Hafan Deg ward at the Ty Sirol unit at the County Hospital in Griffithstown, said he was "humbled" by the award.

He said: "It was a fantastic surprise to win and I had a great evening."

Nominations close on Friday, August 31, with winners to be announced at a special presentation event on on October 18, where Channel 4’s primetime BAFTA-winning medical series Embarrassing Bodies, Dr. Pixie McKenna will be the guest speaker.

The award categories are: Innovative Care in the Care Home Sector, Pharmacy of the Year, GP Practice of the Year, Best Innovation Award, Doctor of the Year, Outstanding Achievement Award, Special Recognition Nursing Award, Support Staff of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Paramedic or First Responder of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Research Impact Award, 3rd Sector or Community Team of the Year and the Together We Achieve Award.

To nominate or find out more visit southwalesargus.co.uk/healthandcareawards.

You can also call 01633 777005 for more information.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for these awards. For more information call Cathy Parsons on 01633 777 126.