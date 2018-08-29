A CELEBRATION to mark Beechwood Park winning a Green Flag award will take place this Friday.

This is the first time in its history that the park has won the accolade from Keep Wales Tidy.

And to mark the occasion Newport City Council and the Friends of the Ornamental Parks of Newport are inviting local people to the celebrations which will feature popular local band The Apple Tree Theory.

The event starts at 2pm when the council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure councillor Deb Harvey will be raising the flag at a short ceremony by the new flag pole in front of Beechwood House.

This will be followed by The Apple Tree Theory performing on the park’s newly finished entertainment area which has a raised stage and tiered seating situated near the children’s play area.

Cllr Harvey said: “I would like to thank the friends and the park staff who have worked so hard to ensure Beechwood Park is a great place to visit."