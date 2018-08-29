A DESPERATE plea for more people to become organ donors has been made after a family discovered no match has yet been found to save their young son's life.

Hundreds of people signed up as bone marrow donors this month for six-year-old Marley Nicholls, who is battling the rare blood condition aplastic anaemia.

Without a transplant, doctors have said he could die in the next few years.

Tragically, the family have now discovered that there is currently no-one on the worldwide register who is currently a match for Marley.

Dad Joe Nicholls said the family's "world fell apart" when they heard the news.

"Marley has caught an infection and is in hospital," he said.

"We then heard from the consultant that no match has been found for Marley.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people on the donor register and we were devastated to know not one was a match."

He added: "Our world fell apart when he told us that."

Mr Nicholls said they are remaining positive that a match can be found.

"We have to remain strong for Marley," he said.

"There is someone out there and we need to find that person.

"We are not giving up."

The family are now calling for more people to sign up to the donor register.

He said: "It is straightforward to do.

"We are pleading for more people to sign up. We are also encouraging people from around the world to sign up now.

"We will be asking people in person and on social media to please help Marley."

People will be able to become organ donors during a session which is to be held in Cwmbran Centre on Saturday, September 8 from 11am.

For more information on the process of becoming a donor, visit here