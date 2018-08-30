HOUSING for older people in Caerphilly county borough could be overhauled under plans being considered by the council.

A report to be considered by the council looks at a number of options for revamping housing stock in the area.

Among options being considered are re-classifying some older people's accommodation to sheltered housing and decommissioning some already party-decommissioned housing stock.

Cabinet member for homes and places Cllr Lisa Phipps said, “We always strive to deliver accommodation that meets the needs and aspirations of our residents – both now and into the future.

"However, largely due to age, design and the changing needs of our customers, a number of our existing schemes require remodelling in order to make them desirable and fit for purpose for our residents.

"This ambitious series of proposals, which could involve huge investment in our older person’s schemes, would help ensure that our accommodation will meet the needs of our residents for many years to come."

The council has written to all residents who could be affected by the proposed changes.