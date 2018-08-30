I WALKED from the mill, where Mr Edwards preserves his famous eel-trap, along the roadside walls and then along-side the north wall to the river.

At Skenfrith the Monnow makes its bow to the village and at the weir divides to oblige the miller.

The mill-race, it is clear, was originally part of the castle-moat.

Back at the entrance where may have been a drawbridge, I recalled my earlier memories.

My esteemed mentor, soldier, historian, Colonel Bradney had assured me that any garrison at Skenfrith must have been housed in lean-to huts of timber which had left no trace.

And as I used to view that 'Juliet' tower in its flat, green enclosure surrounded by strong tall curtain walls I felt inclined to agree.

My smaller sketch, which is a copy of a delightful plate done in 1732, shows the Monnow and moat in the lower left-hand corner with the moat continuing under the bridge and along the north wall. Towers stand at the four corners and a fifth mid-way along the west wall with no been b entrance no indication of a mound.

The enterprising officials of the Ministry of Works who had already effected miracles of preservation at Tintern and Raglan doubted Sir Joseph's theory about Skenfrith. Their excavations in recent years have laid bare two ranges of rooms under the e greensward, and on the western side door-ways, windows and a fireplace are in excellent preservation. These rooms are reached by thirty-two wide steps. I asked Mr. O.E. Craster, the inspector of ancient monuments, for enlightenment. In a long informative letter, he generously disclosed information which changes completed our views about the castle. It is established now that there was a wide moat with stone-revetted walls both the west and north sides. On the west the moat filled the whole area between the curtain-wall and the road. Excavation has shown that there never was a castle mound at Skenfrith, but that the existing `underground' buildings on the west side were built at the same time as the curtain-wall. This is evidenced by the fireplace which has moulded capitals to its uprights and can be dated at c.1210 -i.e. roughly as old as the Magna Carta. The causeway from the north gate to the tower was built of soil and stones from the moat. Excavations showed that the buildings on the east side of the ward, later in date, were on a higher level and it is suggested that the first buildings may have been subject to flooding. The picturesque old tradition is that when the Normans came to Gwent the castle of Grosmont was held by Aethan of the Red Roses, White Castle by Gwyn, the blind hero, and Skenfrith by Bach, all sons of Gwaethfoed. After a period in the ownership of the Crown the castles were granted in 1201 by King John to Hubert de Burgh who was probably responsible for the structures as we know them, in part today. That they were planned as a trilateral system to prevent the wild Welsh from attacking the rich lands towards Ross is as certain as is our ignorance of any dramatic happenings throughout the ages to Skenfrith.

When is Skenfrith most beautiful?

In summer, autumn, winter? At twilight or by moonlight? TO me it is most alluring on a Mday morning. The hillsides, soft in outline, veiled in silver, from the lovely chuirch; fruit trees hold out to the pearls and opals of their blossoms; the ancient yew breathes over it a benediction; and the river sings its gay young song as it flows towards the mill.

Over the porch entrance of Skenbrith Church is a primitive stone head of St Bridge but it is a poor representation of the virgin saint. Better portraits of her may be seen on the lectern within the church (where she has accessories her lamp, green sod, oak leaves and acorns) and in the statue of her in the west wall of the tower at St Bride;s Wentloog.

A pretty wagon roof curves over the porch which, with its stone seats, niche, damaged stoup and doors, invites inspection. The inner door is a door within a door, for which an old-time blacksmith has contrived hinges which are a tribute to his skill.

STepping through the smaller doorway we see the ancient chest on the left. On the front we read: "R R I B C W 1661".

We walk along the south aisle and tkae two steps to examine one of the box pews which survived a Victorian 'restoration'. On the floor are a couple of cannon-balls, but I cannot connect them with warfare at Skenfrith.