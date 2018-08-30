Wales Women’s World Cup crunch match against England kicks off in Newport tomorrow. As all eyes fall on Rodney Parade reporter THOMAS MOODY looks at how a new generation of girls in Wales are taking up the sport

WALES Women host England in their World Cup Qualifying group at a sold-out Rodney Parade tomorrow night.

All 5,000 tickets were snapped up within 24 hours of going on sale, with the packed crowd knowing a win will guarantee Wales’ qualification for the World Cup.

The hosts currently lead Phil Neville’s England side by one point in their World Cup qualifying group, although England have a game in hand.

Wales have never qualified for a major competition in their history, but will this run from Jayne Ludlow’s side inspire future generations of Welsh footballers?

Gail Powell, league secretary for the South Wales Women’s and Girls’ League (SWWGL), believes that the team’s progress is already having an effect.

She said: “The journey they have had has inspired thousands already. The children that play in the league have followed the progress over the last two years.

“They’ve watched the games, because the FAW have given us free tickets for the games. They’ve supported them all the way through.

“The more media coverage and the higher level that the national team gets, it naturally inspires people whether they’ve been involved before or not.”

There are currently 60 clubs in the SWWGL, with 210 teams split between various age groups, from under 12s all the way up to the Welsh Women’s League - one step below the Welsh Women’s Premier League.

The number of teams that are a part of the South Wales FA has risen over the five years, with an increase in participation behind this.

Mrs Powell said: “We made a 22 percent rise last year, and before we’ve even kicked a ball this year we’ve made a 20 percent rise on the number of registered players.

“The Newport area has gone up by 13 teams.”

Luke Harris, manager of Caldicot Town Ladies, said that football was accessible for women in South Wales, however with the better players leaving to join Welsh Women’s Premier League clubs, there is currently a shortage of quality senior players outside the top division.

He said: “It’s really easy for girls to get involved in South Wales. There’s a lot of women’s and girls’ teams. There’s about four or five senior teams in the Gwent and Monmouthshire area.

“In terms of local girls coming through it’s not the best. This season now we’ve had to sign five girls from over the bridge as locally there’s not the quality coming through.”

Vicki Randall, manager of Cwmbran Celtic Ladies, agreed that getting younger girls playing football was not the issue, but instead it was keeping talented players involved locally that was proving difficult.

She said: “We had a lot of girls teams in this area and I think the girls, if they’re talented, are now picked up and taken to your Cardiffs and your Bristols, all these academies that are on offer to them. They don’t seem to play in their local clubs anymore.

With the national team’s performance, Miss Randall is hoping that more women will be encouraged to get in to the game.

She said: “Hopefully a little bit more television coverage behind women’s football will help get these players back in to it. Not so much the 16 and 17-year-olds, but actually trying to get the adults back in to it.

“We’re able to welcome players that have never played before, which is good, because we have got girls that have never kicked a ball and now they’ve come and play.

“But the minute you go up to the next level, that’s where you can’t find the players that are already established players - they’re playing in bigger clubs, or over the bridge even.

“We are the only women’s team in Torfaen but for some reason we can’t seem to get players in in this area. It is bizarre because the Welsh team is flying but it just seems to be in the capital, in the Cardiff area that seems to be flying rather than hitting us more at the bottom level.”

One of the other key issues facing women’s sides in the region is access to facilities.

Miss Randall explained: “The issue is facilities because women do come second, which is bound to happen within a male dominated sport.

“You’ve got every boys junior team, if we then put girls on top of it, we’re all fighting to train at one facility - the Cwmbran stadium - at the moment. For winter, we haven’t got anywhere to train because there wasn’t room for us.

“If they could fund another 3G it would be brilliant!”

Should Wales qualify for the World Cup in France next year, Mr Harris hopes that this can do more than simply inspire the next generation of footballers, and that it can have an impact on those already in the system.

He said: “I’d like to think the team qualifying can improve this. Going to the World Cup would increase the money that the FAW get so I’d like to think that it could be put back in to more teams in the Welsh League.”

However, Mrs Powell is less certain that the financial benefits brought about by qualifying will be felt by teams lower down the pyramid.

She said: “It’s more inspiring people to get involved [than a financial benefit]. We’re in desperate need of coaches. We have teams where girls are turning up and we haven’t got enough coaches to help out.

“We’re looking for more coaches, more referees, more players. With more players we need more pitches.”