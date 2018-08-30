A MASKED armed robber who pointed a handgun in the face of two terrified shopworkers has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins passed an extended prison sentence for the public protection against Liam Thompson who carried out a raid at a Newport Spar store.

Prosecutor Kathryn Lane told Cardiff Crown Court how the 29-year-old committed the robbery at Post Office section of the Chepstow Road shop on January 19.

Thompson, 29, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, also carried out a burglary at the Low Cost Motor Company in the same area and also a spate of thefts across the city in which a van full of confectionary was stolen and shops and service stations were targeted for alcohol, fuel and meat.

Miss Lane played CCTV footage of the raid at the Spar to Judge Jenkins which showed the defendant entering the store just after 9pm.

He was wearing a scarf across his face and a luminous high visibility jacket over his hoodie before he waved an imitation gun at shop assistants Jackie Bierne and Leiah James.

Thompson jumped over the counter and emptied draws before making off with £800 of cash.

Miss Lane read victim impact statements from the two shop workers which detailed the trauma they suffered, both having given up their jobs there as a result of the “psychological harm” he had caused them.

Judge Jenkins told Thompson: “These ladies were only doing their public duty and their jobs. This has had a profound effect on them.

“They thought they were going to be shot. Having a gun pointed at your face must be a horrendous experience.”

Karl Williams, mitigating, said: “He is an apologetic armed robber. Intoxication gave rise to some of these offences.

“He has instructed me to apologise to the ladies in question for the distress he caused them.”

The court was told that Thompson had alcohol and drug problems and was known locally by the nickname ‘Billy Basehead’, a reference to amphetamine.

Thompson pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing an imitation firearm, burglary and 14 thefts.