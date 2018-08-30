A ROLLER derby team is hosting a party ahead of their biggest game yet.

Riot City Ravens are heading to Stoke-on-Trent next month for the British Roller Derby Championships, where they will play the Cambridge Rollerbillies in the semi-finals.

To help cover costs, the ladies have arranged a party at Le Pub, from 7.30pm on Saturday, with live performances by Oxbowlake, Jack Perrett and Copehill Down.

Merchandise, such as T-shirts, baseball shirts, caps, bottle openers, stickers and badges, will be on offer. There will also be a raffle, offering great prizes, including a voucher from Tiny Rebel.

Team captain, Laura Morgan, explained: "There will be sixteen teams at the playoffs, it's a huge event.

"We are a little nervous, but I'm confident we can pull it together, as we have a good, strong team coming with us.

"The money from the party will help pay towards hotel and petrol costs, and make sure as many as our skaters can come. They deserve it as they've worked really hard to get here.

"Ravens know how to party. It's going to be a really fun night, so come down and help a good cause."

Tickets for the party are £5 on the door, for people aged 18 and over.

Riot City Ravens will take on the Cambridge Rollerbillies in the semi-finals on September 15, with the finals taking place the following day.

The team are always looking for new members. If interested you can contact them on their Facebook page @riotcityravens