REPORTS of queueing traffic due to a "police incident" on the M4 eastbound carriageway between J27 (High Cross) and J26 (Malpas Road).

The incident is causing queues and congestion back to J28 (Tredegar Park), and traffic is also slowing on the westbound carriageway.

A number of police vehicles are on the hard shoulder, but the reason is unknown at this time.

There are currently no closures in place but traffic is slowing on the approach.