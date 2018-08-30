GRADE II-listed Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall is in need of emergency repair works costing £120,000 to prevent further deterioration which could lead to "a significant risk to public safety."

Torfaen council could approve £34,000 towards the costs for repairs to the front façade of the hall, described as the largest community facility in Blaenavon, next week.

Funding of £90,000, towards the emergency repairs and additional roof repairs, has been sought from Welsh Government and could be released later this year.

Options for identifying the remaining funding gap are currently being explored.

Falling stonework from the front façade required emergency scaffolding to be erected over the entrance to the building to ensure public safety in April.

Following a survey it was estimated that it will cost £120,000 to carry out repairs to the stone work caused by rain water penetrating several areas of the building.

Blaenavon World Heritage Site status is at risk if the ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ of a cultural world heritage property is jeopardised.

A council report prepared ahead of the executive member decision on Wednesday says: "The delivery of community activities/services is going from strength to strength, however, on-going problems with water ingress and subsequent long term water damage is threatening the long term delivery/progression of this provision."

The Torfaen council-owned hall, dating back to 1895, is described as "one of the most important and impressive community buildings within the World Heritage Site."

"For over 100 years the Workmen’s Hall has been the focal point of the community and continues to provide cultural, recreational and community activities to the local population and wider area," the council report adds.

The last significant repairs were carried out in the early 1990s. Rain water penetrating several areas of the building has caused damage and in recent months the problems have worsened.

The council report adds: "There is a significant risk to public safety should the building continue to deteriorate. Torfaen has a legal duty to ensure public safety and would need to either ensure the building is put back into a fit state for use or consider closing the building to the public.

"There is strong public support for this building."

Funding of £34,000 is requested from the council's Blaenavon Regeneration Specific Reserve which is held for regeneration projects and works in Blaenavon.