COUNCILLORS could reverse plans to scrap free transport for 549 pupils in Blaenau Gwent after they were met with significant opposition during a public consultation.

Blaenau Gwent council's executive committee will meet to decide on the future of home to school transport in the borough at a special meeting on Wednesday.

A council report has revealed the extent of opposition to the proposals, which also include the phased withdrawal of a free travel grant of £150 for students aged 16-19 over a three-year period.

Free travel is currently provided to primary age pupils who live more than 1.5 miles from school and to secondary pupils living more than two miles from school.

But under the preferred option put out for consultation, free travel would only be provided to primary school pupils living more than two miles and to secondary pupils living more than three miles from their nearest school, the minimum requirement under Welsh Government laws.

Responding to a questionnaire, 949 people strongly disagreed with the plans, 83 disagreed while 18 strongly agreed and 21 agreed with the proposals.

A petition against the plans was signed by 570 people while parents and pupils also took part in a protest walk in Cwm.

MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith and AM Alun Davies also expressed concerns over the proposals.

A report written by education transformation manager Claire Gardner ahead of next week's meeting says there was "extremely strong public opinion" on the issue.

"There is a feeling amongst many local residents that already disadvantaged families and communities will be further disadvantaged should the council’s preferred option be taken forward," it says.

"Parents and residents expressed concerns over the safety of pupils in accessing education pre and post 16, along with the potential impact of transport and the loss of financial support upon attendance and attainment levels."

Councillors are recommended to "consider the consultation outcomes" to inform their decision on the issue.