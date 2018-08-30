A WOMAN who bit off part of another woman’s ear in an unprovoked attack was warned she is facing an inevitable prison sentence.

Shannon Evans launched herself at Chelsea Hiscox after inviting her back to her home.

The 22-year-old defendant was due to stand trial at Cardiff Crown Court but she pleaded guilty to causing her victim grievous bodily harm.

Evans attacked the complainant after asking her to borrow a cigarette lighter in April as Miss Hiscox visited her father-in-law in Hengoed’s Gelligaer Road.

After going back to her home, the defendant assaulted her and bit the victim’s ear, chest and arm.

Remanding Evans in custody, Judge Michael Fitton QC set a sentencing date of Thursday, September 27.

He told her: “You will be brought back before me on the 27th of the next month and you know you are looking at a prison sentence.”

The judge said a report would be prepared on the defendant and he wanted to know more about her background including the extent of her drinking.

He also said he wanted to know more about the impact of the attack on Miss Hiscox.

The prosecutor in the case was Owen Williams and Evans, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, was defended by her barrister Harry Baker.