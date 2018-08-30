A TRAVELLING fairground worker is to go on trial accused of possessing indecent photographs of children.

Joshua Camplin denied three charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Daniel Williams set the 25-year-old's trial date for December 17.

The prosecutor in the case was Rachel Knight and the defendants was represented by Kevin Seal.

Camplin, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was granted conditional bail.

His trial is expected to last two days.