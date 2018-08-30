DO you grow the biggest pumpkins, the heaviest onion or the longest runner bean?

These are just a few of the categories that will be judged at the annual Greenmeadow Community Farm Horticultural and Craft show next month.

This year visitor admission is half price and prizes will be awarded in various categories for vegetables, fruit, flowers, photography, cookery, wine and beverages, handicrafts with special categories for children.

There will be a range of fun activities to watch throughout the day, including children’s races, animal races and animal agility exhibitions. There will also be demonstrations in woodworking, weaving and spinning and milking in the parlour.

Farm director, Sally Partridge said: ‘This is a fantastic fun day out for the whole family so pop it in your calendar now. The show has classes for all ages and abilities and it does not matter if you are an experienced exhibitor or a first time competitor, you are welcome to enter and join us on the day."

"‘As well as exhibits to view there will be lots going on around the farm throughout the day. Our famous ‘Cuddle Corner’ will be open, there will be delicious refreshments available from Café Cwtch, tractor rides and all our usual and unusual animals to meet and enjoy. The fantastic ‘Iwcs’ will also be playing songs on their ukuleles for everyone to enjoy and even join in."

And councillor Stuart Ashley added: "The farm committee would like to thank all the exhibitors and competitors in advance for taking part."

Admission will be £3.25 per adult, £2.70 per child or £11.75 for a family ticket.

It will be taking place on Sunday, 9 September from 10am until 5pm.