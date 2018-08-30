OLYMPIAN and former world champion athlete Jamie Baulch avoided a driving ban despite reaching 12 penalty points on his licence under a totting up procedure.

The 45-year-old - an Olympic 400 metres relay silver medallist, a World Championship 400 metres relay gold medallist, and a former world indoor champion at 400 metres - pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a speeding charge.

He was recorded as driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at 35mph in the 30mph zone on Christchurch Road in Newport, on January 11 this year.

He already had nine ‘live’ penalty points on his licence for speeding, and this latest offence took that to 12 points, the level at which a disqualification can be made. He faced a ban of up to six months.

But magistrates in Newport yesterday decided that Baulch - currently living in Llantwit Major, though his address was given as Rogerstone - would not be banned on this occasion, accepting that a disqualification would cause exceptional hardship.

Baulch had argued that he would be unable to complete the school run to and from Caerleon, and to other child-related activities.

He also told the court that he has covered some 35,000 miles so far this year in his role with silent auction providers Bid In, which helps raise money for a range of charities, and that the business would “suffer dramatically” were he to receive a driving ban.

He was fined £120 for the speeding offence, with a £30 surcharge and £85 costs, and said he understood “totally” that a further speeding offence would bring a ban.